Sunday, May 10
Officers followed up on one alarm.
9:46 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance.
10:35 a.m.: An officer replaced a pedestrian sign that had been moved in the 800 block of Madison Avenue.
1:24 a.m.: A 34-year-old woman was arrested in the 300 block of North Main Street for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia following a request for a welfare check.
1:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Fire and Rescue assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
2:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:39 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street reported that people were attempting to enter a building who did not live there. An officer checked and they were gone when the officer arrived.
3:38 p.m.: A mother requested a welfare check of her daughter after speaking with her. An officer spoke with the individuals in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue and everything appeared to be fine.
6:44 p.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 400 block of Edward Street for disorderly conduct and domestic abuse. He posted bond and was released.
7:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:24 p.m.: A passing motorist reported smoke coming from a home in the 200 block of East Sherman Avenue. An officer checked the area but found neither signs nor the odor of smoke. There was no answer at the home.
7:26 p.m.: Two tenants from the 100 block of Spry Avenue were having a disagreement over where dogs could be walked. They agreed to have no further contact with each other.
7:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
7:57 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a disabled vehicle in the 700 block of Highland Avenue, but the vehicle was gone when an officer arrived and there were no traffic hazards.
11:34 p.m.: An officer removed traffic cones from the road in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
11:58 p.m. An officer removed traffic cones from the road at the intersection of Riverside and Sinnissippi drives.
