Sunday, Nov. 1
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service and prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters.
12:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:06 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of South Main Street wished to have information about child custody issues documented.
1:12 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Maple Street following a complaint about noise. The resident turned down their television volume.
1:15 a.m.: Officers followed up on a report of an altercation between a man and woman in the 300 block of North Fourth Street. The two were separated for the night. The woman was given a ride to a relative’s home and the man was picked up by a relative. An investigation is pending.
1:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:22 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 300 block of Park Street.
9:07 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective brake lights, no safety glass and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change was issued to a driver at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and North Main Street.
9:24 a.m.: An officer left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to replace a stop sign that was missing at the intersection of Zida Street and East Milwaukee Avenue.
10:36 a.m.: An officer returned a garbage can that blew away from the pool in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.
10:53 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a large branch that needed to be removed from the 700 block of Cloute Street.
11:21 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West.
11:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cloute Street.
1:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Rangita Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:21 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
1:38 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
4:01 p.m.: A 39-year-old man was warned for disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue following a complaint that he was belligerent, profane and irate in his behavior at a store.
4:06 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Water Department was notified of leaking fire hydrants that needed repair in the 500 block of McMillen Street.
4:13 p.m.: The Milton Police Department asked that an officer attempt to contact a person in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for information on a case on which they were working, but the person was not there. The Milton Police Department was advised.
5:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:31 p.m.: Someone from a group home in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard reported that two clients from the home were having issues. Management was aware of the problem and were working on it.
10:24 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a woman in the 800 block of Florence Street and she was fine.
