Tuesday, Nov. 10
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two alarms and three 911 calls, participated in one community policing event, performed two crime-prevention services and handled two confidential incidents related to drugs.
12:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:59 a.m.: An officer was unable to capture a loose cat near Lucile Street and West Sherman Avenue.
6:06 a.m.: A driver reported that he ran over a sign in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue and it went through his car.
7:21 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a dead cat with no identification on it that needed to be removed from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
7:39 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
8:54 a.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about a property dispute that was a civil matter.
9:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:46 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department was informed of a tipped-over flower pot at the Main Street bridge.
10:01 a.m.: An officer retrieved a reportedly abandoned bicycle from the 700 block of South Main Street and transported it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage where it was inventoried and stored.
10:04 a.m.: A complaint about a vehicle stolen from a man in the 200 block of East Cramer Street was determined to be unfounded when the vehicle was found in the custody of the other owner.
10:11 a.m.: A resident from the 1300 block of Endl Boulevard signed a no consent form for items stolen from their vehicle.
11:34 a.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of East Street who was agitated repeatedly called to report that someone was in her apartment. It was found to have been the maintenance employee.
12:24 p.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck a parked motorcycle in the parking lot in the 1000 block of South Main Street, resulting in a state-reportable accident. No citations were issued.
12:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:02 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any individuals who reportedly were selling popcorn door to door without a valid seller’s permit in the 200 block of South Main Street.
4:39 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for wires emitting sparks in the 700 block of North Fourth Street.
5:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:29 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for wires on a utility pole emitting sparks in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
5:43 p.m.: The Jefferson Police Department asked that officers check the area of Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street for a person for whom they were searching, but the person was unable to be located.
7:44 p.m.: An officer picked up the street sign for Madison Avenue and Nelson Street that had been knocked over, and notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works that it needed to be replaced.
8:42 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of any sparking wires near Grant Street and Talcott Avenue.
9:19 p.m.: Someone reported seeing juveniles around a building with open windows in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue. An officer checked the building, which was secure, and there were no juveniles in the area.
10:13 p.m.: An officer responded to a call about a verbal argument in the 1000 block of East Street. The individuals involved were separated.
10:38 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a sewer backup in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
11:46 p.m.: An officer asked a resident from the 1300 block of Erick Street to turn their music volume down, following a complaint from a neighbor. The resident complied.
11:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of Foster Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
