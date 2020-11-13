Wednesday, Nov. 11
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, performed three crime-prevention services, participated in two community policing events and handled one confidential incident.
1:26 a.m.: An officer removed a tree limb from the road in the 300 block of Jones Avenue.
2:34 a.m.: An officer removed debris from the road in the 300 block of East Cramer Street.
2:44 a.m.: An officer noted a street light out in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive, and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
3:27 a.m.: An officer picked up garbage cans that blew over in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.
6:04 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of Spry Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:20 a.m.: An officer was asked by another law enforcement agency to contact a resident in the 1000 block of Adrian Boulevard, but the person was not able to be reached.
10:09 a.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Zafke Street reported a suspicious man in the area. An officer learned that he was there to perform work for which he was contracted.
10:17 a.m.: An officer followed up on a complaint about a suspicious person near Grant Street and Spry Avenue who was believed to be handing out flyers.
11:15 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Roosevelt Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
12:04 p.m.: A driver reported concrete chunks in the road in the 100 block of South Third Street West that turned out to be ice chunks.
12:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of East Street, but they were not home.
2:13 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a person in the 400 block of Edward Street. The person was intoxicated and given a ride to their home.
2:45 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a sewer backup in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
3:09 p.m.: Information was documented about a child custody exchange that was to have occurred at the Fort Atkinson Police Department but failed.
3:20 p.m.: Papers were served to a resident in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.
3:34 p.m.: Papers were served to a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
4:05 p.m.: Papers were unable to be served to a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street because they were not at home.
4:17 p.m.: Papers were unable to be served to a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East because they were not at home.
4:17 p.m.: An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with an intoxicated/suicidal person at Fort Memorial Hospital who needed to be transported to Tellurian in Madison for detox services.
5:49 p.m.: We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works were notified of a digger's hotline emergency locate in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.
5:56 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with removing debris from the road at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Business 26, and an officer responded.
6:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
9:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective headlight and failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to a 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of South Main and South streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.