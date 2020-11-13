Wednesday, Nov. 11

Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, performed three crime-prevention services, participated in two community policing events and handled one confidential incident.

1:26 a.m.: An officer removed a tree limb from the road in the 300 block of Jones Avenue.

2:34 a.m.: An officer removed debris from the road in the 300 block of East Cramer Street.

2:44 a.m.: An officer noted a street light out in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive, and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.

3:27 a.m.: An officer picked up garbage cans that blew over in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.

6:04 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of Spry Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:20 a.m.: An officer was asked by another law enforcement agency to contact a resident in the 1000 block of Adrian Boulevard, but the person was not able to be reached.

10:09 a.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Zafke Street reported a suspicious man in the area. An officer learned that he was there to perform work for which he was contracted.

10:17 a.m.: An officer followed up on a complaint about a suspicious person near Grant Street and Spry Avenue who was believed to be handing out flyers.

11:15 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Roosevelt Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.

12:04 p.m.: A driver reported concrete chunks in the road in the 100 block of South Third Street West that turned out to be ice chunks.

12:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

1 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of East Street, but they were not home.

2:13 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a person in the 400 block of Edward Street. The person was intoxicated and given a ride to their home.

2:45 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a sewer backup in the 200 block of South Water Street East.

3:09 p.m.: Information was documented about a child custody exchange that was to have occurred at the Fort Atkinson Police Department but failed.

3:20 p.m.: Papers were served to a resident in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

3:34 p.m.: Papers were served to a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street.

4:05 p.m.: Papers were unable to be served to a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street because they were not at home.

4:17 p.m.: Papers were unable to be served to a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East because they were not at home.

4:17 p.m.: An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with an intoxicated/suicidal person at Fort Memorial Hospital who needed to be transported to Tellurian in Madison for detox services.

5:49 p.m.: We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works were notified of a digger's hotline emergency locate in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.

5:56 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with removing debris from the road at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Business 26, and an officer responded.

6:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.

9:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective headlight and failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to a 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of South Main and South streets.

