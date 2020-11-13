Thursday, Nov. 12
12:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:21 a.m.: A man from the 900 block of Caswell Street reported that he thought he heard someone trying to get into his house. An officer checked but could find no signs of anyone attempting to enter the home.
2:59 a.m.: A false automatic fire alarm was activated in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.
3:06 a.m.: An officer spoke with residents in an apartment in the 100 block of North Main Street following a complaint about their being too noisy. They promised they would be quieter.
8:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:02 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of North Third Street complained about a neighbor’s dog defecating in their yard. No one was home when an officer checked and left a note for a second-shift officer to continue followup.
10:35 a.m.: An officer left a card at a home in the 700 block of Florence Street related to proper disposal of tires left at the curb.
11:10 a.m.: Officers stopped a semi driver along U.S. Highway 12, following a complaint that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received about the driver tailgating and driving at varying speeds. The driver, a 58-year-old Lake Mills man, was warned for speeding in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue. The officer stayed with the vehicle until a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to take care of the original complaint.
11:30 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:47 a.m.: Someone complained about a flag with vulgar language on it in front of a residence in the 400 block of East Street. No one was home when an officer checked and a reminder for an officer from the next shift to follow up was made.
12:37 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 67-year-old woman driver from Lake Mills struck a vehicle owned by a 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the parking lot in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. An in-house, nonreportable accident report was completed.
12:50 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near Elsie Street and Commonwealth Drive.
1:55 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a person at the Quality Inn and Suites in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:02 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from a business in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue.
3:29 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of someone threatening another individual in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
3:54 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from a business in the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
4:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported another man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Talcott Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:02 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:14 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a resident from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Meriter Hospital in Madison.
8:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:34 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a man from the 700 block of Cloute Street.
11:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:38 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department with an unresponsive dog. The person was given information about emergency veterinary services and officers attempted to help.
