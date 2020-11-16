Friday, Nov. 13
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car and followed up on four 911 calls.
12:40 a.m.: An officer on patrol replaced pedestrian crosswalk signs that had been knocked out of their proper locations at the Robert Street bridge.
1:45 a.m.: Two Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service vehicles, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and officers responded to assist a woman in the 300 block of North High Street before she was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:10 a.m.: A request for an ambulance for a woman from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive was canceled when she awoke and appeared to be fine.
6:11 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called for a smoke alarm in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
6:57 a.m.: An officer removed debris from the road in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
8:28 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop in the 200 block of Washington Street as the driver had all the appropriate papers for purchase of the vehicle.
8:30 a.m.: An officer checked a complaint of a dog running at large in the 800 block of Boldt Street and found the dog in front of its residence. The officer spoke with the dog owner and advised her of the complaint.
8:48 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a person walking in the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue for whom someone requested a welfare check.
10:06 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from the 1000 block of Monroe Street.
11:06 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janette and Jackson streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for expired vehicle registration, no front plate and cracked windshield.
11:52 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 1900 block of Janesville Avenue and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:20 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident when an 89-year-old Fort Atkinson woman ran her vehicle off the road at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Erick Street. Klement Towing removed the vehicle from the scene at the owner’s request.
12:43 p.m.: Someone from Villa Inn in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue asked to speak with an officer about an issue with a boat at the property. Officers spoke with a 31-year-old Madison man who had a warrant for his arrest through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The officers arrested and transported him to the Fort Atkinson Police Department, where he was processed before being transferred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
1:06 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a woman handing out flyers with recipes for dog treats on doors of homes that had dogs. She was located in the 600 block of Madison Avenue and given a ride to her home.
2:05 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody from the 200 block of South Water Street East on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and taken into custody for charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription drug without a valid prescription, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine enhancer within 1,000 feet of a school. Both parties were transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Jail.
2:13 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Grove Street spoke with an officer about issues with Facebook. The incident was an attempted scam and the officer provided information about how best to handle the situation.
3:06 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Florence Street wished to have information about a civil issue documented.
4:27 p.m.: Someone from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report being harassed on Facebook. Everything the person said occurred in Johnson Creek and they were advised to contact the authorities in Johnson Creek.
4:41 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street wished to have information about a civil issue documented.
5:15 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported an unknown man pounding on their patio door. An officer responded and spoke with the male who was trying to get the resident’s attention to report that their cat was out and in the male’s garage.
6:15 p.m.: Someone from Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue wished to have information documented.
8:26 p.m.: Following an incident, a 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct while armed, domestic abuse/battery and use of pepper spray. She was booked at the Fort Atkinson Police Department before being transferred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
8:54 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Adams Street wished to have information about a scam telephone call documented.
9:04 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for a natural gas leak in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
9:08 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of North High Street wished to have information documented.
9:20 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was removed from a bar in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue because of being intoxicated was given a ride home by an officer and turned over to his wife.
10:14 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who was sitting on the ground in the 700 block of South Main Street. He was taking a break and using his phone.
11:30 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Monroe Street.
