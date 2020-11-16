Saturday, Nov. 14

Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls and handled one confidential incident related to drugs

1:52 a.m.: An officer’s attempts to capture a dog running loose in the 100 block of South Water Street West were unsuccessful.

7:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:12 p.m.: No citations were issued when a driver backed into a parked vehicle in the parking lot in the 400 block of Mechanic Street. There were no injuries and an in-house accident report form was completed.

1:28 p.m.: A driver reported that the license plate was stolen from their vehicle while it was parked in the 1300 block of North High Street. A no consent form was signed.

1:50 p.m.: A 38-year-old Sun Prairie woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle.

2:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

3:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive.

6:34 p.m.: An 80-year-old Johnson Creek man reported that his vehicle had been struck by a hit-and-run driver on South Street. An in-house, nonreportable accident form was completed.

8:35 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street for operating a motor vehicle without carrying a driver’s license. He was warned for speeding.

8:45 p.m.: A 25-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of Gail Place and West Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for expired vehicle registration.

10:19 p.m.: An officer assisted a driver at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North Fourth Street move their disabled vehicle out of the way of traffic.

11:08 p.m.: An officer noted a street light out at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues, and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.

11:29 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

