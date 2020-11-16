Saturday, Nov. 14
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls and handled one confidential incident related to drugs
1:52 a.m.: An officer’s attempts to capture a dog running loose in the 100 block of South Water Street West were unsuccessful.
7:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:12 p.m.: No citations were issued when a driver backed into a parked vehicle in the parking lot in the 400 block of Mechanic Street. There were no injuries and an in-house accident report form was completed.
1:28 p.m.: A driver reported that the license plate was stolen from their vehicle while it was parked in the 1300 block of North High Street. A no consent form was signed.
1:50 p.m.: A 38-year-old Sun Prairie woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle.
2:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive.
6:34 p.m.: An 80-year-old Johnson Creek man reported that his vehicle had been struck by a hit-and-run driver on South Street. An in-house, nonreportable accident form was completed.
8:35 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street for operating a motor vehicle without carrying a driver’s license. He was warned for speeding.
8:45 p.m.: A 25-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of Gail Place and West Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for expired vehicle registration.
10:19 p.m.: An officer assisted a driver at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North Fourth Street move their disabled vehicle out of the way of traffic.
11:08 p.m.: An officer noted a street light out at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues, and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
11:29 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.