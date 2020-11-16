Sunday, Nov. 15
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and conducted one bar check.
12:17 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and found it unoccupied with no one around. Everything appeared to be fine.
12:44 a.m.: A 37-year-old Johnson Creek woman was warned for being in a park after hours when an officer checked on a suspicious vehicle at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. The woman was playing Pokemon Go.
1:10 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street on which the parking lights were left on. The vehicle was secure and no further action was taken.
1:35 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of North Main Street. The vehicle was unoccupied and secured.
1:45 a.m.: The owner of a vehicle on which the alarm was activated in the first block of South Third Street East was contacted to shut off the alarm.
2:44 a.m.: A 27-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street.
6:52 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a sign at the intersection of Grove and Park streets that had been damaged from the wind and needed repair.
7:37 a.m.: Another law enforcement agency asked that an officer check an address in the 800 block of Janette Street for a person for whom they were looking. The person was located and the requesting agency was notified.
8:35 a.m.: An officer spoke with a person who had parked their vehicle at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Drive, then walked into the woods with a bow. He was walking to his private property.
10:11 a.m.: Officers conducted a welfare check.
11:03 a.m.: An officer removed a large branch from the 1000 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
12:06 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street, and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and driving without insurance.
12:15 p.m.: The owners of a dog running at large in the first block of Madison Avenue were contacted and warned.
12:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:07 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was charged in the 1700 block of Montclair Place with two counts of criminal misdemeanor bail jumping; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; and cited for open intoxicants and seatbelt violation. After being processed, he was released to a responsible person.
2:54 p.m.: A 59-year-old Franklin woman was cited for suspended vehicle registration at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street. She was warned for failing to yield the right of way and failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:03 p.m.: A 41-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street. He was warned for expired vehicle registration. The vehicle was parked legally.
4:22 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street. The person was fine and would call the person who requested the check.
5:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:11 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 1000 block of Monroe Street about a personal matter.
7:51 p.m.: An officer spoke with individuals in the 900 block of Monroe Street about a domestic incident.
9:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
