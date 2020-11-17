Monday, Nov. 16
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and three 911 calls, performed four crime-prevention services, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled two confidential incidents, one related to sexual assault and the other to assist the Oconomowoc Police Department.
12:09 a.m.: Officers conducted a foot patrol on the riverwalk.
3:03 a.m.: An officer noted a streetlight out at the intersection of Grove Street and Talcott Avenue, and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
4:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:36 a.m.: A man flagged down an officer in the 1300 block of North High Street to express his concerns about speeding motorists in the area.
9:35 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and failing to display a front license plate was issued to a driver at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street.
10:03 a.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
10:46 a.m.: A 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both from Fort Atkinson, were cited in the 500 block of East Street for possession of drug paraphernalia. The man also was arrested.
10:51 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:26 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a traffic complaint at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue.
2:14 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard and the person was fine.
2:45 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of North Third Street wished to have information about a scam telephone call documented.
3:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:35 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of abandoned items underneath the pedestrian bridge in the 100 block of Mechanic Street. An officer picked up the items and took them to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage where they were inventoried and stored.
5:09 p.m.: The owner of a dog reportedly running at large in the 1100 block of South Main Street located the dog and took it home.
5:50 p.m.: A 22-year-old Woodstock, Ill., man was cited for seatbelt violation and inattentive driving following a crash involving three other Fort Atkinson male drivers, ages 18, 54 and 50 years, in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The Illinois man’s vehicle was removed by Klement Towing. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue were paged and cleared with no transport.
6:11 p.m.: A call about poor driving in the 800 block of Madison Avenue with few details was documented because officers were attending to the previous call involving four vehicles.
6:25 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of two youths in the 1000 block of West Cramer Street and they were fine.
7:14 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a youth in the 800 block of North High Street and the youth was fine.
8:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
