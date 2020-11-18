Tuesday, Nov. 17
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service, participated in one community policing event and handled one confidential incident related to battery/assault.
7:45 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street.
8:03 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and East Hilltop Trail for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
8:04 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 800 block of Dempster Street on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
9:24 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle at the intersection of Talcott Street and Jamesway.
9:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
9:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported an employee from the 800 block of Jones Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:44 p.m.: A 44-year-old Madison man was cited in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, and warned for speeding.
12:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
12:51 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving poorly in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
2:32 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 73-year-old Whitewater woman at the intersection of North Main Street and East Sherman Avenue who reportedly had been driving all over the road. She did not believe she had been driving poorly, but assured the officer that she would pay closer attention. She was not impaired.
4:23 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 700 block of South Main Street was placed on the briefing board.
9:08 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about drugs documented.
9:29 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from 900 block of South Main Street.
9:36 p.m.: Officers followed up on a report of a disturbance in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard where a 19-year-old woman was cited for underage drinking and a 19-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct, and possession and underage consumption of alcohol.
11:23 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Grant Street was advised to stop contacting/talking with a person who she asserted was harassing her. The other person also was contacted and advised to stop contacting the woman.
