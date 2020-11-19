Wednesday, Nov. 18

Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls and 11 truant student cases, participated one community policing event and handled one confidential incident related to sexual assault.

12:14 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of South Water Street West and found the occupants were playing Pokemon Go.

12:18 a.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets for littering, and warned for failing to maintain lane.

12:44 a.m.: An officer stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Lena Lane and East Highland Avenue.

5:37 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate any individuals who reportedly were peeking into a window of a woman’s home in the 600 block of Monroe Street. She was advised to call back if they returned.

7:33 a.m.: A vehicle repossession company informed officers that it was removing a vehicle from the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive.

8:43 a.m.: An 81-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 800 block of Madison Avenue.

9:08 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued- to a 61-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West.

11:35 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of Grove Street and they were fine.

12:05 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a 28-year-old Jefferson woman in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue.

1:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a patient from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

2:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

3:06 p.m.: A parent wished to have information documented about a failed child custody exchange that was to have occurred at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.

3:28 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Monroe Street was placed on the briefing board.

3:35 p.m.: An officer served a warrant to a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue on behalf of the Jefferson Police Department.

8:29 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a person who reportedly was taking a video from the middle of the road at the intersection of Barrie and Washington streets.

8:37 p.m.: An officer spoke with a driver in the former Shopko parking lot in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue who reportedly was driving around. It was a parent teaching their teenager to drive with their learner’s permit.

10:26 p.m.: An officer spoke with two reportedly suspicious individuals at a closed business in the 300 block of North Main Street. They were moved along.

Load comments