Thursday, Nov. 19
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, performed three crime prevention services and participated in three community policing events.
1:16 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a vehicle at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. The vehicle owner spoke with the officer and explained that he had parked the vehicle there while he was visiting a friend. The officer advised the owner of park hours.
2:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported an employee from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:52 a.m.: A 19-year-old Jefferson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main and South streets.
7:09 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of North High Street. The person was fine.
7:15 a.m.: An officer advised a woman from the 100 block of Jackson Street about how to handle a problem with her estranged husband.
8:55 a.m.: An 18-year-old Jefferson male was cited for speeding in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:04 a.m.: An officer shot a squirrel at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street that reportedly was sick or injured. The squirrel was disposed of properly.
10:58 a.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to maintain control of motor vehicle following an accident involving a 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man. There were no injuries or road blockage, and the owner of the vehicle being driven by the Jefferson man came and removed the vehicle.
11:12 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:17 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to get help retrieving property from their employer and an officer was able to help.
12:09 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue and the person was found deceased. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
1:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:01 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East wished to have information about a scam call documented.
3:49 p.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets for failing to provide proof of insurance and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration.
4:54 p.m.: An officer spoke with a person in the 100 block of South Water Street East. The person’s issues were civil matters and nothing that an officer could help with.
5:31 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 500 block of Robert Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and battery. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:36 p.m.: A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about suspicious activity at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Grove Street as all officers were busy on other calls.
6:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:40 p.m.: An officer spoke with a couple of individuals fishing from the bridge in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue and advised them of the “No Fishing from Bridge” sign on the bridge. They were moved along.
7:35 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive.
9:42 p.m.: An officer spoke with someone at Villa Inn in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue, but was unable to provide assistance as the incident was a civil issue.
