Monday, Nov. 2
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on four 911 calls and handled two confidential incidents related to schools.
12:14 a.m.: An officer noted a street light out in the 1100 block of Talcott Street and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
1:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:25 a.m.: An officer was called to Fort Memorial Hospital to transport a patient to a detox facility.
6:44 a.m.: Officers followed up on a complaint of vehicles being parked in the wrong spots in the first block of South Third Street East.
7:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:28 a.m.: Officers were asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of East Street.
10:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:31 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Ralph Street complained about their neighbors having a boat and trailer on the street. An officer spoke with the neighbor who will be moving the boat.
10:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:19 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and violation of license restriction at the intersection of Jackson and Charles streets.
1:28 p.m.: Someone requested that a residence in the 300 block of Rogers Street be checked for a juvenile runaway. The youth was located and turned over to a grandparent.
1:43 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of North Main Street. The person was fine.
3:45 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of an elderly woman sitting in the grass in the 1000 block of Harriette Street. She was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital and Jefferson County Human Services was notified to provide followup assistance.
4:06 p.m.: Officers assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies at a traffic accident at N1500 State Highway 26.
5:42 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 900 block of Grove Street.
9 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Badger Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:57 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a driver in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue when they stopped an officer to ask for directions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.