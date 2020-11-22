Friday, Nov. 20
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, performed six crime-prevention services, participated in one community policing event and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
1:07 a.m.: An officer noted a street light out in the 1200 block of Erick Street and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
6:01 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of East Cramer Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
10:24 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of Barrie and Lincoln streets.
11:53 a.m.: A mother requested assistance when her daughter used her personal information to get a cell phone number reinstated. The mother was advised to call her cell phone carrier and that it was a civil matter.
1:01 p.m.: A man asked that an officer speak with a passenger that he had in his vehicle about her behavior as he thought she was being rude. The officer spoke with the passenger and advised the driver that this was not a police matter.
1:14 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft in the 300 block of Shirley Street.
2:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a young boy at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets when he fell off his scooter, hitting his head in the road.
2:39 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Foster Street wished to have information about child custody issues documented.
3:06 p.m.: A parent wished to have information documented about a failed child custody exchange that was to have taken place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
3:30 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of harassment from a resident in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive.
3:37 p.m.: Information from a resident in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard about missing mail and mail that was ripped up was documented.
4:22 p.m.: Someone reported a fire near William and South Main streets that turned out to be from a controlled burn at Purdy Elementary School which was being monitored by the Fort Atkinson Police and Fire departments.
5 p.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard reported that their solar landscape lights had been knocked over and their mail had been ripped up.
5:04 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue following a complaint about the way the driver was operating their vehicle.
6:59 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check on a family in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue. An officer spoke with another person who had recent interactions with the family, and they were fine.
8:16 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a possibly suicidal person in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. An officer spoke with the person who assured the officer they were fine and they were provided information to contact Jefferson County Human Services if they felt in need of additional assistance or support.
9:35 p.m.: A request for extra patrol for suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Jamesway was placed on the briefing board.
9:40 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from someone from the 1100 block of North High Street who reported that a vehicle had not been returned.
11:30 p.m.: A 31-year-old Watertown woman was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective taillight.
