Saturday, Nov. 21
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on two alarms and two 911 calls, and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:20 a.m.: An officer located a vehicle in the 300 block of Grove Street that reportedly was being driven all over the road, but it now was parked and unoccupied. No action was taken.
12:30 a.m.: An officer noted a street light out in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive, and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
2:56 a.m.: An officer noted a street light out in the 500 block of North High Street, and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
3:01 a.m.: A message was left for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about a bent playground sign at the intersection of North High and Hake streets that needed to be repaired.
4:52 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
6:01 a.m.: An officer noted a street light out in the 200 block of Hickory Street, and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
8:04 a.m.: A parent wished to have information documented about a failed child custody exchange that was to have taken place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
8:43 a.m.: An officer noticed pieces of a vehicle in the lane of traffic in the 900 block of Jefferson Street and picked them up. The officer set the parts aside, out of the road, and left a message for Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works crews to pick them up on Monday.
10:57 a.m.: An officer provided some suggestions to a resident from the 300 block of Adrian Boulevard on how to handle scam calls they had been receiving for the past month.
11:06 a.m.: An officer secured the door to the control panel of the scoreboard at Park Street.
12:02 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Foster Street signed a no consent form after reporting that her house had been strewn with eggs and had a window broken during the night.
12:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1300 block of Montclair Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:33 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was not at home when an officer attempted to serve a warrant to the person.
2:39 p.m.: An on-call Fort Atkinson Water Department employee was notified of a fire hydrant leaking at the intersection of South Main and Elm streets.
5:09 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a suspicious person who reportedly had been walking near Monroe Street and Frederick Avenue.
6:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:17 p.m.: A woman from the 800 block of Messmer Street reported that a man she did not know had been ringing her doorbell. He eventually left. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone.
6:53 p.m.: The Wisconsin Department of Corrections asked that a 52-year-old man from the 400 block of North Main Street be taken into custody for violating his electronic monitoring limitations. Officers discovered issues with the monitor and notified the department which then asked that the warrant be canceled.
8:02 p.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Gail Place reported that three packages he ordered were delivered to his former address and the residents there said they had not been received there either. An officer recovered most of the items and turned them over to the man at his current address. The delivery company canceled the delivery charges.
8:14 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 60-year-old Watertown woman driver struck a vehicle owned by a group home in the 700 block of Badger Court, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.