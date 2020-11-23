Sunday, Nov. 22
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, and followed up on one alarm and one 911 call.
12:54 a.m.: An officer noted a street light out in the 800 block of Grove Street and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
2:17 a.m.: A 26-year-old Sullivan man was arrested in the 300 block of Rogers Street for misdemeanor bail jumping. After being booked, he was released.
8:52 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street.
10:25 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue and she was fine. She did not need any assistance at this time, but was advised to call the Fort Atkinson Police Department if her situation changed.
10:49 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to a man at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues.
11:29 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a resident in the 1100 block of North High Street to serve a warrant. An officer will try later.
11:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:39 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman from the 1000 block of East Street who needed assistance. Arrangements were made for her with Jefferson County Human Services which will follow up and call if additional assistance is needed.
4:58 p.m.: Jefferson County Human Services was contacted for a woman from the 900 block of Monroe Street who needed help with her husband who was acting out. A neighbor agreed to stay with her until Human Services could arrive.
6:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:47 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a battery/assault incident that reportedly occurred in the first block of South Third Street East.
9:09 p.m.: A 27-year-old Waukesha woman was arrested in the first block of Grant Street and transported to the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room for detox services, following a report that she had entered an unknown apartment.
10:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East.
