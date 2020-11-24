Monday, Nov. 23
2:33 a.m.: Officers were unable to confirm a report of unknown persons hanging around the 500 block of Grant Street.
2:54 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. It was secure and unoccupied. No further action was warranted.
3:23 a.m.: A motorist struck a pole at the intersection of Janesville and West Milwaukee avenues, resulting in a state-reportable accident with no information about the identity of the driver.
7:07 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 800 block of East Street about a television that was left on the curb. The resident will contact the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works for information on the proper way to dispose of the TV.
8:12 a.m.: An officer was unable to serve papers to a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East as the person was not there.
8:24 a.m.: An officer attempting to serve a warrant on a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was advised that the person no longer was living there.
11:04 a.m.: A man from the 700 block of North High Street signed a no consent form when he was scammed out of money that he believed was by an employee of We Energies.
11:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:17 a.m.: A woman at the laundromat in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue became upset when the owner of the business touched her items. She hung up on the police dispatcher after being asked for information on her identity and attempts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful. An officer spoke with the owner of the business and offered suggestions on how to handle similar situations in the future.
1:10 p.m.: An employee from the first block of Madison Avenue moved a truck following a complaint that it was parked over the sidewalk and creating a hazard for pedestrians to cross safely.
1:39 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of Linden Street about their vehicle being parked in violation of the 48-hour parking ordinance. The resident had been working from home and was not aware of the ordinance. They will move the vehicle.
2:24 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate an injured deer that had been seen walking in the street in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
5:50 p.m.: No one was home at a residence in the 1100 block of Talcott Street when an officer attempted to serve a municipal court subpoena.
6:11 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a woman in the 900 block of South Main Street and she was fine.
8:48 p.m.: Two males, ages 17 and 18 years, both from Edgerton, were taken into custody from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and referred to another agency.
9:27 p.m.: A complaint from a resident on Elm Street was determined to be unfounded.
10:44 p.m.: An officer redirected a person who was lost in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue to the correct address and location.
10:56 p.m.: An officer escorted a Jefferson County Human Services client from Fort Memorial Hospital to a hotel in Fort Atkinson for the night.
