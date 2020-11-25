Tuesday, Nov. 24

Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on two alarms and two 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service, participated in one community policing event and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.

3:42 a.m.: An officer checked the 1600 block of Madison Avenue for a vehicle that was supposed to have been left there, but the officer was unable to locate it.

6:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Charles Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:21 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:17 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Metha Lane for driving a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration.

11:35 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned in the 1500 block of Montclair Place for direct seller violation for failing to secure a permit. He was moved along.

12:24 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Park Street wished to have information about an attempted scam documented.

1:39 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Fourth and North High streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

1:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.

2:04 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted and Jefferson Emergency Medical Services transported a woman from the 300 block of Foster Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

2:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

2:49 p.m.: Two students from the Fort Atkinson High School were cited for truancy.

3:27 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident from the 400 block of Edward Street about a credit card complaint.

5:09 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of East Street wished to have information about an attempted scam documented.

6 p.m.: A 40-year-old Janesville man was warned for throwing a straw wrapper out of his car window in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue, following a complaint from an employee who thought he was intoxicated. He was not impaired.

7:46 p.m.: Officers spoke with two group home residents in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard who were bothering each other and getting on each other’s nerves, following a complaint about a disturbance. Both were warned for their behavior.

8:25 p.m.: An officer helped a resident from the 200 block of Radloff Street get an account frozen when he reported fraudulent transactions from other states on his account.

8:48 p.m.: A call to Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service to transport a woman from the 700 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital was canceled when the woman refused services.

11:10 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for a burned-out headlight and failing to provide proof of insurance.

