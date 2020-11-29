Wednesday, Nov. 25
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car and followed up on one alarm.
12:10 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in a vehicle after hours at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. She was advised about park hours, provided information on other places she could go and moved along.
5:55 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective headlight was issued to a 65-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the Robert Street bridge.
8:35 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Madison Avenue.
8:41 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency at Lions Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:19 a.m.: An officer stopped out with a disabled semi in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The driver pulled over there to get some parts from the nearby auto parts store.
10:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Chippewa Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:15 a.m.: Someone reported seeing a make-shift campsite at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street, but an officer found no one around.
11:25 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the first block of South Main Street.
11:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:49 a.m.: An officer retrieved a reportedly abandoned bicycle from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and transported it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage where it was inventoried and stored.
3:03 p.m.: A parent wished to have information documented about a failed child custody exchange that was to have taken place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
4 p.m.: An officer was flagged down in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and advised of a driving complaint, but the officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
5:22 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and cited for disorderly conduct/resisting arrest, driving left of center and following too close to another vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a vehicle driven by a 64-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. After being booked, he was released to a responsible person.
5:26 p.m.: A parent wished to have information documented about a failed child custody exchange that was to have taken place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
5:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:02 p.m.: An employee from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive wished to have information about an incident documented.
10:13 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue following a complaint that he was walking in the middle of the road and he asserted that he just was crossing the street.
10:26 p.m.: A woman went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that she had been followed around town by a vehicle and she just wanted to get home safely. An officer followed her to her home which was not far away.
11:25 p.m.: A company wished to have information about a situation with a resident in the 400 block of North High Street documented.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.