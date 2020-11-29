Thursday, Nov. 26

Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call and performed one crime-prevention service.

1:31 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.

8:05 a.m.: A parent wished to have information documented about a failed child custody exchange that was to have taken place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.

9:52 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:47 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a report of carbon monoxide detectors being activated at a residence in the 800 block of Van Buren Street.

4:43 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male in the 200 block of Adams Street was taken into custody and charged with domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping and false imprisonment. He was placed on a probation hold and after being processed was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

5:06 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review report will be prepared following an incident in the 300 block of Memorial Drive involving a 28-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man.

8:01 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a vehicle reportedly being driven recklessly in the first block of South Water Street East. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle later in the night in a ditch on State Highway 26 south.

8:59 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a man in the 700 block of Riverside Drive. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted and a safety plan was put in place to allow the man to stay at home.

9:36 p.m.: Three teens who were playing basketball at the court at Barrie Elementary School in the 1000 block of Harriette Street were moved along.

