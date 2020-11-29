Friday, Nov. 27
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings and followed up on two alarms and one 911 call.
1:19 a.m.: An officer removed a tree branch from the 600 block of Maple Street.
8:40 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for speeding and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
9:32 a.m.: A resident from Wilson Avenue wished to have information about a suspicious incident documented.
9:53 a.m.: A male and female from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue spoke with an officer about being harassed on Facebook. The officer spoke with the people who sent the messages and they denied making any threats. All four of them were advised to stop using any social media.
10:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Cheyenne Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone who was injured from a fall from the 300 block of Highland Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:47 p.m.: Papers were served on a resident in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue.
4:31 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of Lincoln Street wished to have information about a harassment complaint documented.
9:39 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Water Department and city electrician were advised of a Digger’s Hotline emergency locate for the 400 block of Converse Street.
11:42 p.m.: Someone reported being followed by another motorist in the 200 block of South Third Street East but an officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
