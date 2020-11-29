Saturday, Nov. 28
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings and followed up on one 911 call.
2:30 a.m.: An anonymous caller reported that a person in the first block of South Third Street East was acting belligerent. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate anyone and found no issues in the area.
2:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:06 a.m.: Information about a possible violation of a court order related to child custody by someone from the 1100 block of North High Street was documented.
9:23 a.m.: Officers checked a report of a disturbance in an apartment in the first block of Spry Avenue but no one answered the door and no one could be heard in the apartment.
10:10 a.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:29 a.m.: A 41-year-old Middleton man was cited for nonregistration of vehicle in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:44 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 900 block of Van Buren Street about items left on the curb that the city does not pick up. The resident agreed to remove the items and dispose of them properly.
11:08 a.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Caswell Street requested assistance in getting a woman to leave their premises. An officer arrived and the woman gathered her belongings and left without incident.
12:11 p.m.: A father requested that an officer stand by to keep the peace while his daughter attempted to retrieve some belongings from her mother’s residence. The mother refused to allow her daughter to enter the home and no further action was taken.
1:09 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of North High Street wished to have information about scam calls documented.
1:12 p.m.: An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 1000 block of East Street while a woman removed her belongings from her daughter’s and boyfriend’s apartment. There were issues in the process.
1:51 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue and the person was fine.
8:55 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East on a warrant through the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office. After being booked, he was transported and turned over to a Waukesha County deputy.
