Sunday, Nov. 29
Officers followed up on four 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
1:42 a.m.: Officers followed up on a report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and spoke with a family with a child who was upset. Everyone was calmed for the night.
7:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:41 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for trespassing in the 100 block of North Main Street when another person from the building reported that the man was found sleeping in the building. The man had been warned in the past for trespassing in the building.
7:48 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
7:50 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the 200 block of Clarence Street following a complaint about her dogs barking. She said that since she last received a citation, the dogs are allowed outside only long enough to relieve themselves and eat, and they only are outdoors for very short periods of time. She was made aware of the complaint and given a warning.
9:43 a.m.: Officers located a dog reportedly running loose in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue and followed it back to its home where the owner was warned for animal-control violation.
10:39 a.m.: A parent wished to have information documented about a failed child custody exchange that was to have taken place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department on Friday.
11:32 a.m.: A referral to Jefferson County Human Services was made following a battery/assault incident involving a young teen male from Jefferson Street.
12:33 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Monroe Street wished to have it documented that they received mail at their residence addressed to another individual.
1:03 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive was provided with information on how to obtain a restraining order after she reported being harassed by an ex-boyfriend.
1:31 p.m.: An officer spoke with two youths who were reportedly attempting to get on the roof of a building in the 700 block of Oak Street. The youths asserted that they only were attempting to get photos of the building to put on shirts. They denied any wrongdoing and advised that they would not return to the property.
1:37 p.m.: Someone reported that there were individuals in the 1500 block of Montclair Place who were pushing over and climbing on dead trees in the wooded area.
2:13 p.m.: A clerk from the Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue asked that an officer stop by to review a possible counterfeit bill.
2:34 p.m.: Someone from the 100 block of Lorman Street signed a no consent form for vandalism that occurred on the property.
2:53 p.m.: Someone from the 100 block of Lorman Street signed another no consent form for vandalism that occurred on the property.
2:54 p.m.: Someone reported items were left outside at the Luther Elementary School in the 200 block of Park Street. A contact was made to a person who went to secure the items.
3:40 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a disorderly conduct incident in the 1200 block of Gerald Court and wrote a report.
4:12 p.m.: An officer spoke with a male following a request for a welfare check on a person at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. The man was lost and was provided with information on how to reach his destination.
4:29 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Aztec Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:21 p.m.: An officer attempted to serve a warrant to someone in the 300 block of Foster Street.
8:07 p.m.: An officer stood by to keep the peace for a property exchange in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
8:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:33 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 600 block of Washington Street was placed on the briefing board at the request of a woman who was hearing noises in the area.
11:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:43 p.m.: An officer spoke with a person in the 200 block of South Water Street East who was concerned about another person being homeless.
