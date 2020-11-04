Tuesday, Nov. 3
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, performed two crime-prevention services, participated in six community policing events and handled one confidential incident related to a welfare check.
12:15 a.m.: An officer noted a street light out at the intersection of Jefferson and Hake streets and reported it to We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
4:56 a.m.: Officers followed up on a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Spry Avenue and spoke with two individuals. One of them was going to leave the home for the day.
7:10 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue wished to have information about a suspicious activity documented.
7:20 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Jefferson Street reported a miscellaneous incident that occurred in a different jurisdiction. The information was passed along to the correct jurisdiction and they will contact the resident.
10:03 a.m.: Information about an incident with a political sign in the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue was documented.
10:44 a.m.: A Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Grove and Park streets, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration.
11:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:49 a.m.: A woman reported that her vehicle accidentally dinged a vehicle next to her in a parking lot in the 700 block of Madison Avenue and the owner of that vehicle now was verbally harassing her. An officer responded and insurance information was exchanged.
12:52 p.m.: A woman reported finding a dog at the intersection of Robert and Garfield streets. The owner was located and the dog was returned home.
1:07 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check on a confused person who drove away from the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. An officer located the vehicle and followed him to his residence. The officer warned the driver for a cracked windshield and a defective brake light.
1:14 p.m.: A passerby reported that a semi struck the traffic lights at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue. An officer checked the lights and everything appeared to be functioning properly.
1:20 p.m.: An officer located two individuals who reportedly took a flag from the 400 block of Bark River Drive and issued two citations for disorderly conduct.
1:33 p.m.: An officer removed a box that was in the lane of traffic in the 700 block of McMillen Street.
2:52 p.m.: A group home employee from the 1400 block of Stacy Lane reported that a 29-year-old woman wandered from the home. She was located by an officer a couple of blocks away and was returned to the group home.
4:11 p.m.: A 36-year-old Watertown man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street for failing to secure a seatbelt and nonregistration of vehicle. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance. An 18-year-old Watertown woman with him was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt.
4:27 p.m.: An officer followed up on a medical alert alarm that was activated in the 1500 block of Lena Lane and found that it was activated accidentally. There were no issues.
5:15 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of East Sherman Avenue reported seeing two male juveniles with what looked like paintball guns. An officer located them and they explained that they were part of a high school Nerf gun war. Everything was fine.
6:37 p.m.: Someone reported a dog running loose in the first block of North Water Street West. The dog was located by an officer who took it back to the Fort Atkinson Police Department, where it later was turned over to its owner.
7:01 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to ask that information about something be documented.
8:15 p.m.: An officer picked up a stray dog outside of the Fort Atkinson Police Department. The owner arrived shortly thereafter looking for his dog and the dog was returned to him.
8:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
8:46 p.m.: A resident from the 1300 block of Madison Avenue requested to speak with an officer about an issue with a neighbor. Two officers responded, but no one answered the door when the officers arrived.
10:33 p.m.: A Fort HealthCare employee requested an officer’s assistance with a patient who was there on an emergency detention through Jefferson County Human Services.
10:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Grant Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
