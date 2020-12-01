Monday, Nov. 30
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services, participated in one community policing event and handled one confidential incident related to battery/assault.
2:26 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 600 block of Grant Street.
8:47 a.m.: A nuisance abatement complaint letter was mailed to a property owner and vehicle owner about an apparently abandoned vehicle in the 300 block of South Third Street West.
9:02 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle and the owner of the property where the vehicle was being stored in the 200 block of Hake Street about damage done to the vehicle while it was being stored. The officer wrote a report.
9:20 a.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Charles Street wished to have information about an attempted scam call documented.
10:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue provided additional assistance.
10:10 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a resident from the 600 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:03 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a 65-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Bark River Drive and East Street.
11:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:32 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man about illegally dumping debris in a dumpster owned by someone else in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue. The man agreed to pick up the items he put there and was warned that future violations would result in a citation.
1:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue provided additional assistance.
1:26 p.m.: Someone turned over drug paraphernalia that will be inventoried at the Fort Atkinson Police Department after it was found in the 1000 block of East Street.
1:44 p.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street reported being harassed by a former friend. There were no violations of any law or ordinance that the woman could claim and the officer offered her some advice.
2:09 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
2:43 p.m.: An officer and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy spoke with a 53-year-old Jefferson man whose vehicle doors locked after he exited his vehicle at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K to engage in a verbal altercation with an unknown driver, following a road rage incident. The man was warned for disorderly conduct after his vehicle doors were unlocked.
3:29 p.m.: A woman from the 800 block of Van Buren Street brought a FedEx package to the Fort Atkinson Police Department that was delivered to her home and she did not know what to do with it as it was not intended for her. An officer took the package and delivered it to the correct address.
3:32 p.m.: A 30-year-old Deerfield woman was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license after someone requested a welfare check on her as it looked like she was falling asleep in her vehicle. She was on a video call with her cell phone in her lap.
4:01 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Grant Street wished to have information about something documented.
4:10 p.m.: An officer checked a hallway in the 200 block of South Water Street East following a complaint about a suspicious odor but was unable to detect anything.
5:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:26 p.m.: A woman asked that an officer help her locate her husband who left their parked vehicle while she went inside a store. A minute later, the store called the woman to let her know that her husband was there and she retrieved him from the store.
6:13 p.m.: An employee from a business in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue reported receiving a worthless check.
7:41 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of North Main Street wished to have information about a disorderly conduct incident that occurred in October documented.
7:28 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a retail theft that occurred at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
