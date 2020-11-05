Wednesday, Nov. 4
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, performed one crime-prevention service, issued one truancy citation and handled one confidential incident related to a runaway juvenile and another one related to a sexual assault.
12:03 a.m.: Someone from the 300 block of Rogers Street requested an ambulance for a man who asked to be checked out at the emergency room at Fort Memorial Hospital. An officer and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service responded. The ambulance was cleared with no transport and the officers advised that a Jefferson County District Attorney’s review for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct would be prepared for the man.
1:50 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 300 block of Rogers Street was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content. He also will be charged with domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and driving without insurance. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
3:11 a.m.: A 27-year-old Beaver Dam woman was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
8:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service provided a lift assist to a resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:56 a.m.: A man from the 300 block of Adrian Boulevard wished to have information about his stepfather sending him harassing text messages and telephone calls documented.
9 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:23 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department and an officer were paged for an automatic fire alarm in the 100 block of Edward Street.
9:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 800 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:15 p.m.: A resident from near Ramesh Avenue and Ila Street reported two suspicious vehicles in the area with no one around. An officer located the vehicles and spoke with the owner of one of them who was out posting “no trespassing” signs on the property they owned. No further action was warranted.
2:46 p.m.: An injunction was delivered to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for their records.
3:04 p.m.: Someone requested that information about a failed child custody exchange be documented.
4 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Jefferson Street wished to have information documented.
4:32 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street wished to have information about a possible scam documented when they received a telephone call from someone who claimed to be from the Federal Reserve.
5:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:26 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 500 block of Reena Avenue.
8:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of Hickory Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
