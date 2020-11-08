Thursday, Nov. 5
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, performed one crime-prevention service, and handled one confidential incident related to sexual assault and one related to a fraud investigation.
1:54 a.m.: A 26-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for driving against traffic. The vehicle was legally parked at the location of the stop at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and Miller Lane.
8:15 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:21 a.m.: Information about vandalism to the skatepark in the 600 block of Jefferson Street was documented.
10:35 a.m.: A 54-year-old man was arrested at the Fort Atkinson Police Department on a bench warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for credit card theft by acquisition and two counts of fraudulent use of credit cards. After being processed, he was turned over to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.
1:11 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of East Street and they were fine.
2:11 p.m.: A 41-year-old Evansville man was arrested in the 900 block of Zaffke Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse/battery and unlawful use of telephone. After being processed and posting bond, he was released.
2:44 p.m.: The Watertown Police Department asked that a residence in the 300 block of Monroe Street be checked for a runaway juvenile, but the youth was not there.
2:49 p.m.: Someone reported a woman piling leaves in the roadway near North Third and Wilcox streets. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was contacted and affirmed that its crews were creating leaf piles for pickup and the woman apparently was adding her leaves to the pile. No further action was warranted.
2:51 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody from the 700 block of Florence Street for two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:55 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident for a child custody exchange in the 900 block of Grove Street.
6:41 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Foster Street wished to have information about something documented.
8:15 p.m.: Additional information about the earlier incident that occurred at 2:11 p.m. in the 900 block of Zaffke Street was provided and someone was arrested.
