Friday, Nov. 6
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on two alarms and two 911 calls, conducted one bar check, participated in two community policing events, performed two crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident.
1 a.m.: An officer cleared the area and secured a gate that inadvertently had been left open in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
1:51 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to an automatic fire alarm in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.
8:43 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of someone from the 400 block of Madison Avenue being threatened.
9:41 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:37 a.m.: A 30-year-old homeless man was arrested in the 100 block of East Cramer Street on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being booked, he was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
11:59 a.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for unsafe backing when she backed her vehicle into a vehicle in the 300 block of Monroe Street, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
12:53 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a complaint about a barking dog in the 500 block of Robert Street when the owners were located walking their dog in the area.
1:01 p.m.: Quarantine papers were started when a dog reportedly bit someone in the 200 block of Jackson Street.
2 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a loose stop sign at the intersection of South Main Street and West Rockwell Avenue.
2:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 800 block of Van Buren Street.
3:04 p.m.: Information about a failed child custody exchange that was supposed to have occurred at the Fort Atkinson Police Department was documented.
4:23 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of a disabled vehicle in traffic at the intersection of North Main and North Third streets and found that a towing service already was there. The vehicle was removed.
6:19 p.m.: Officers spoke with a 19-year-old Milwaukee man who was creating a disturbance and refusing to wear a facemask where it was required at his place of employment in the 200 block of East Cramer Street. The man left to wait for the bus to return him to his home.
7:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:48 p.m.: An officer stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital at the request of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who was there with a jail prisoner.
8:20 p.m.: Officers were unable to confirm a report of youths fighting in the municipal parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street. A couple of individuals there reported that they did not see or hear anything going on.
8:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue also was paged to the call.
9:58 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for unnecessary acceleration at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Clarence Street.
