Saturday, Nov. 7

Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to trespassing.

1:52 a.m.: An officer checked on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, but the vehicle was unoccupied and there appeared to be no issues.

2:14 a.m.: An officer was flagged down in the first block of South Main Street, but the person’s complaint already had been addressed.

7:45 a.m.: An officer notified We Energies of a lens cover hanging over a light at the intersection of North Third and Armenia streets that needed attention.

8:08 a.m.: Information about a failed child custody exchange that was supposed to have occurred at the Fort Atkinson Police Department was documented.

9:07 a.m.: Information about a marital property dispute in the 800 block of North Main Street was documented.

10:35 a.m.: A 34-year-old Palmyra man was cited in the first block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

11:01 a.m.: A 20-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson, were involved in a non-reportable accident in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street.

12:49 p.m.: Someone reported a dog inside a truck in the alley in the 300 block of Adams Street, but the truck was gone when an officer arrived.

1:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request for a welfare check on the individual.

3:32 p.m.: A person who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department requesting assistance with mental health issues was referred to Jefferson County Human Services.

6:18 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and found two women, ages 44 and 45, having a verbal argument. An officer wrote a report.

6:20 p.m.: Someone reported that a former tenant from the 1000 block of East Street was taking Christmas decorations that they previously had donated to the building. Officers were busy on another call and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy spoke with the caller. The deputy determined that the problem was a civil issue.

9:11 p.m.: Officers were called to a group home in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard for a client who was out of control.

9:25 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a person who reportedly was ringing a doorbell at a residence in the 200 block of Wollet Drive.

10:39 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street and they were fine.

