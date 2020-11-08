Saturday, Nov. 7
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to trespassing.
1:52 a.m.: An officer checked on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, but the vehicle was unoccupied and there appeared to be no issues.
2:14 a.m.: An officer was flagged down in the first block of South Main Street, but the person’s complaint already had been addressed.
7:45 a.m.: An officer notified We Energies of a lens cover hanging over a light at the intersection of North Third and Armenia streets that needed attention.
8:08 a.m.: Information about a failed child custody exchange that was supposed to have occurred at the Fort Atkinson Police Department was documented.
9:07 a.m.: Information about a marital property dispute in the 800 block of North Main Street was documented.
10:35 a.m.: A 34-year-old Palmyra man was cited in the first block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:01 a.m.: A 20-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson, were involved in a non-reportable accident in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street.
12:49 p.m.: Someone reported a dog inside a truck in the alley in the 300 block of Adams Street, but the truck was gone when an officer arrived.
1:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request for a welfare check on the individual.
3:32 p.m.: A person who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department requesting assistance with mental health issues was referred to Jefferson County Human Services.
6:18 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and found two women, ages 44 and 45, having a verbal argument. An officer wrote a report.
6:20 p.m.: Someone reported that a former tenant from the 1000 block of East Street was taking Christmas decorations that they previously had donated to the building. Officers were busy on another call and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy spoke with the caller. The deputy determined that the problem was a civil issue.
9:11 p.m.: Officers were called to a group home in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard for a client who was out of control.
9:25 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a person who reportedly was ringing a doorbell at a residence in the 200 block of Wollet Drive.
10:39 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street and they were fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.