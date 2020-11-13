Sunday, Nov. 8
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car and followed up on four 911 calls.
12:45 a.m.: A man and woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street were warned for their behavior following a complaint from another tenant about a couple yelling.
1:52 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a vehicle in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue following a complaint about the driver possibly being impaired.
2:42 a.m.: A 21-year-old Whitewater man was arrested at the intersection of Jefferson Street and East Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. He was released to a responsible person.
3:11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street West.
4:37 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and no headlights.
5:28 a.m.: Someone was arrested at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South High Street when a driver passing by noticed them rifling through another vehicle that was parked.
10:21 a.m.: Information about youths not stopping for a stop sign while riding skateboards, bikes and scooters in the skateboard area at the intersection of North Fourth and Jefferson streets was documented.
10:41 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that items were stolen from his vehicle. He signed a no consent form.
11:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Grove Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:05 p.m.: Information about a failed child custody exchange that was to take place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department was documented.
12:20 p.m.: Someone requested that a vehicle parked in a lot for tenants only in the 900 block of Grove Street be ticketed, but the vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
1:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1200 block of Aztec Court.
1:56 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1000 block of East Street for burglary, trespass to dwelling, theft and criminal damage to property. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
3:36 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a water valve cover that reportedly was tipped up at the intersection of Janesville and Highland avenues.
4:27 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for operating a dirt bike on the road in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
4:59 p.m.: Someone reported a fire behind the building in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue. An officer checked and learned that it was a controlled burn and it almost was extinguished.
7:14 p.m.: Someone reported hearing gunshots in the 400 block of Jones Avenue. An officer spoke with a security guard who said that the sounds were from fireworks, but could not determine the location from where the fireworks were coming.
8:06 p.m.: A 57-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman from near Edward and North Fourth streets, both of whom were intoxicated, were warned for noise and advised of Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws, following a complaint about their behavior.
9:16 p.m.: A domestic abuse/disorderly conduct review will be prepared for the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office following an incident at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue between a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Whitewater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.