Monday, Nov. 9
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on three 911 calls, participated in one community policing event and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
4:39 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Orchard Lane. She was warned for speeding.
4:46 a.m.: A 39-year-old Lake Mills man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court.
5:29 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called to the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues to clean up fluid that had leaked from vehicles involved in a minor, two-vehicle accident with no injuries.
7 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 400 block of Frederick Avenue.
8:35 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 100 block of Robert Street on a warrant from the Johnson Creek Police Department for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
8:43 a.m.: A driver reported that their parked vehicle had been struck by another vehicle in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue. The striking motorist left the scene and the accident is state-reportable.
11:25 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of Spry Avenue who wished to have information about civil use of a vehicle documented.
12:09 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street wished to have information about a damaged door documented.
12:49 p.m.: A property owner from the 200 block of South Water Street East was billed for police services under the chronic nuisance property ordinance.
2:08 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle reportedly being driven poorly in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3 p.m.: An officer responded to a request for assistance from a group home in the 1400 block of North High Street.
3:36 p.m.: Someone from the 1300 block of Madison Avenue requested that an individual be removed from their home. The person was gone when an officer followed up and the person was advised to call back if the person returned.
