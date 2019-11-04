Friday, Nov. 1
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, performed one crime-prevention service, administered one preliminary breath test and handled one confidential incident.
12:05 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 800 block of East Street.
1:08 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of Spry Avenue.
1:22 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 400 block of Jefferson Street was placed on the briefing board after someone asked that information about their receiving harassing telephone calls be documented.
2:04 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 1200 block of Gerald Court will be cited for misuse of 911 for allowing a child to play with a deactivated telephone that has dialed 911 on several occasions.
3:13 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive.
3:43 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main and South Fifth streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
5:56 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of South Water Street West for violation of instructional permit.
8:58 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:02 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 600 block of Whitewater Avenue was placed on the briefing board after someone asked that an incident be documented.
9:59 a.m.: An officer advised a resident in the 400 block of West Milwaukee Avenue of a complaint of their dog barking and of the city ordinance.
11:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:38 a.m.: Following a request for a welfare check, a 56-year-old woman in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping for a violation of bond conditions.
3:25 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney review report regarding an incident between a 61-year-old man and a 32-year-old man in the 500 block of Blackhawk Drive will be forwarded.
3:28 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of Heritage Drive about questions he had concerning credit card companies calling him. He was provided options.
3:45 p.m.: A request for extra patrol for speeding motorists in the 400 block of Jackson Street was placed on the briefing board.
4:44 p.m.: Following a complaint, an officer asked a resident from near East Sherman Avenue and Jefferson Street to remove a sign from their terrace.
5:09 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 32-year-old Green Bay man was warned for direct seller permit violation in the 1000 block of West Blackhawk Drive. He agreed to stop his activity.
7:21 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a man in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive who reportedly was going door to door selling Kirby vacuums.
11:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital before being transported to Tellurian.
11:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
