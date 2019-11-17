Friday, Nov. 15
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident of unknown origin.
1:36 a.m.: Someone from the 700 block of North Main Street wished to have information about something documented.
5:59 a.m.: An officer on patrol noticed that a mailbox and garbage can in the 1000 block of South Main Street had been struck during the night. The information was turned over to the day shift to follow up with the homeowner.
7:49 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and Fox Court.
10:52 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of McComb Street wished to have information about a scam telephone call documented.
11:31 a.m.: A mother from Heth Street spoke with an officer about her options after she reported that her son left home without her permission.
11:42 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 200 block of Highland Avenue for speeding motorists in the area was placed on the briefing board.
12:40 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a vehicle being struck in the first block of Madison Avenue.
12:47 p.m.: A man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and asked for help to get a ride to his residence. A Brown Cab was called for him.
1:27 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Shah Avenue was warned for dog running at large.
1:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of McMillen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:07 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Rogers Street.
3:11 p.m.: No citations were issued for a non-reportable accident at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Mechanic Street involving a 64-year-old Jefferson woman and a 33-year-old Milwaukee man.
3:27 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a driver at the Main Street bridge.
3:46 p.m.: Someone reported a retail theft from Festival Foods.
4:07 p.m.: The theft of a package being stolen from a woman’s home in the 200 block of Heritage Drive was debunked when the package was delivered while the officer was there.
4:15 p.m.: An officer and an ambulance checked on a man who appeared to have passed out in a vehicle in the 500 block of Adams Street. The man had pulled over to check emails and fell asleep in the car. He was fine.
4:31 p.m.: No information was available for an incident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue that was being investigated by an officer.
4:38 p.m.: A homeless man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to look for information about services available.
5:06 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle whose driver reportedly was swerving near North High and Ralph streets.
6:44 p.m.: A report of the possible odor of natural gas near West Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street was determined to be manure at the farm nearby.
10:18 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1000 block of Monroe Street for a carbon dioxide detector sounding. It was a battery issue and the landlord will replace the batteries.
