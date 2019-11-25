Sunday, Nov. 24
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one 911 call, administered two preliminary breath tests, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential disorderly conduct incident.
3:28 a.m.: A caller reported a female yelling outside in the 300 block of Madison Avenue, but she was gone when an officer arrived. The 29-year-old Colorado woman was located at 3:39 a.m. in the 600 block of Adams Street, and warned for disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without required lights.
4:44 a.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Gerald Court reported that an unknown person was lying in front of her door. The person was gone when an officer arrived.
5:25 a.m.: An officer checked a report of water in the road in the 1200 block of West Cramer Street and identified a water main break. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified.
10:27 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a driver near South Third and South Main streets, following a complaint about their driving.
11:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of South Fourth Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:06 p.m.: An officer spoke with a customer at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue who was refusing to pay for services or to leave the hotel. The customer paid for the services already used and left the hotel.
4:36 p.m.: A man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request help with a voucher for services. He was provided with information containing names and numbers for places to go for assistance.
5:25 p.m.: A resident from the 1600 block of Premier Place signed a no consent form for a theft from their residence. An officer will follow up with an investigation.
6:30 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about being harassed, but it turned out that the incident occurred in another jurisdiction. The person was provided with information to contact the correct law enforcement agency.
7:20 p.m.: An officer was asked to contact someone in the 500 block of Wilcox Street on behalf of the Jefferson Police Department and they were provided with the information obtained for them.
10:02 p.m.: A 66-year-old man was arrested and cited in the 1600 block of Doris Drive for trespassing, following a request from a resident who asked for help in removing the man from his home.
10:08 p.m.: A man asked for help retrieving property from his girlfriend in the 100 block of Spry Avenue. An officer will follow up.
