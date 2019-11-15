Wednesday, Nov. 13
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two alarms and two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in two community policing events, performed three crime-prevention services, handled two confidential incidents and started 33 48-hour parking watches on vehicles in various locations throughout the city.
12:18 a.m.: A 53-year-old Edgerton man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Groeler Road and State Highway 26. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 500 block of Monroe Street.
5:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a child from the 100 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:55 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
10:08 a.m.: An officer spoke with an officer about a cell phone that her ex-boyfriend had that she insisted belonged to her. The officer advised her that it was a civil matter.
11:17 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street.
11:17 a.m. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1000 block of East Street.
1 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint of a caregiver taking advantage of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
1:19 p.m.: An officer was assigned to speak with a resident from the first block of East Sherman Avenue who reported that her purse had been stolen.
3:54 p.m.: An officer left a message with the property owners of a house in the 600 block of South Main Street about unshoveled sidewalks at a vacant home that they owned and for which they needed to provide maintenance services.
4:44 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 200 block of East Cramer Street and he was fine.
7:43 p.m.: Jefferson County Human Services asked that an officer check the welfare of a man in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and he was fine.
7:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of motorists “doing donuts” in Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. The officer found no damage and noticed two trucks leaving the area when the officer arrived.
