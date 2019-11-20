Tuesday, Nov. 19
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in two community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
12:55 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 37-year-old Edgerton man for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license/expired within three months, driving without insurance, defective brake and registration lights.
1:33 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 29-year-old Madison woman for non-registration of vehicle.
3:17 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance. He was warned for violation of a red traffic-control signal.
3:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:31 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to stop at stop sign and warned for non-registration of vehicle.
7:38 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue for red light violation.
8:08 a.m.: An officer spoke with someone in the 200 block of Park Street who provided information about a parent/caretaker believed to be leaving children at home alone for short periods of time during the night. The officer wrote a report.
8:21 a.m.: Staff from the emergency room at Fort Memorial Hospital requested assistance with a combative patient. An officer responded.
8:48 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a student from Whitewater Avenue who was supposed to start school the previous day but did not show up yesterday or today.
9:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was asked to transport a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital, but the woman refused services.
10:06 a.m.: A 20-year-old Whitewater woman will be cited for retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
10:46 a.m.: While the officer in the prior call was investigating that retail theft, another incident of retail theft that occurred the day before was identified. The officer will follow up on that complaint as well.
11:13 a.m.: An officer investigated a disorderly conduct incident that occurred at the Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
11:14 a.m.: No citations were issued for a non-reportable accident in the parking lot at Fort Memorial Hospital involving a 70-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson.
12:46 p.m.: An officer wrote a report related to a social media violation at Fort Atkinson High School.
1:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:06 p.m.: A discussion between an officer and someone from Fort Atkinson High School was listed as an informational complaint.
3:47 p.m.: A 57-year-old West Allis man was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for failing to yield the right of way from a stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable accident. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:52 p.m.: Someone from the Dwight Foster Public Library reported that a couple of youths were asked to leave the premises. An officer drove by to make sure everything was OK, and it was.
4:01 p.m.: An officer checked an anonymous report of a domestic incident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and found that the sounds that were heard prompting the call most likely were from children wrestling and playing. No action was taken.
4:57 p.m.: A mother from Frederick Avenue reported that she was unable to wake her son. Officers arrived and woke the boy. He was fine.
