Thursday, Nov. 28
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car and followed up on six 911 calls.
1:11 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Jones and Janesville avenues.
1:53 a.m.: A 24-year-old Janesville man was arrested and cited in the first block of West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating without a driver’s license. He also had multiple warrants through the New Berlin Police Department and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail to be held on his warrants.
2:50 a.m.: An officer checked a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and found a man who was sleeping in his vehicle for the night. There were no issues.
3:55 a.m.: An officer gave a homeless man a ride from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to the Fort Atkinson Police Department so he could warm up.
8:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Nikki Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:50 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle, near Roosevelt Street, with a younger child who appeared not secured in a booster seat.
12:47 p.m.: An officer prepared truancy citations at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
1:14 p.m.: A man from the first block of South Fifth Street called 911 for help with issues he was having. An officer spoke with the owner of the residence who will monitor the client and transport him to the hospital if needed.
1:24 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive after receiving numerous calls about dark smoke coming from the area. It turned out to be a working fire from a stack at an area business.
5:08 p.m.: An officer checked a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard and found a 48-year-old man living in his car. He had enough food, gas and items to stay warm, and was moved along.
5:56 p.m.: The Wisconsin Department of Corrections asked that an officer check an electronic monitoring device on a 54-year-old woman in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive. The woman was not there and staff reported that she was in Brodhead. The Department of Corrections was notified of the information.
9:33 p.m.: Someone complained about a strobe light near Reena Avenue and Commonwealth Drive. An officer checked and found it was a lightpost with a flickering bulb. The property owner will be notified.
9:37 p.m.: Officers checked a complaint about children running in the hall in the 1200 block of Talcott Street. An officer found a large Thanksgiving Day gathering where he spoke with an adult man who agreed to make sure the children remained in the apartment.
9:45 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 400 block of Nadig Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.