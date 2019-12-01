Friday, Nov. 29
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on two alarms and one 911 call, and administered one preliminary breath test.
12:15 a.m.: An officer checked a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue and found it was someone playing Pokemon Go.
12:42 a.m.: An officer checked a reportedly suspicious person in the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and found it was someone looking for their cat.
8 a.m.: A 46-year-old Whitewater male driving a garbage truck struck an electrical pole in the 900 block of Grove Street, taking down the pole and wires, resulting in a state-reportable accident. Officers, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and We Energies were called. No citations were issued as the accident occurred on private property.
8:35 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Converse Street reported that his bicycle was stolen last night. The resident had loaned it to another person, but it was taken by a third person who was thought to have returned it. An officer was assigned to follow up.
8:48 a.m.: An officer completed a report for a woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street who wished to have it documented that she had been scammed.
8:59 a.m.: A reportedly intoxicated man who had been knocking on doors in the apartment complex in the 200 block of South Water Street East was escorted by a resident out of the building. He was sitting in front of the building when an officer came by and gave him a ride to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
9:01 a.m.: Diggers Hotline called in an emergency locate for the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue. The Fort Atkinson Water and Electrical Departments were notified.
9:18 a.m.: Someone reported a green traffic light out at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard. The city electrician was contacted and he would replace the bulb.
10:15 a.m.: Someone wished to have information about a Christmas tree being damaged in the plaza in the first block of South Water Street East.
10:36 a.m.: An officer spoke with a motorist who reportedly drove away from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue without paying for gas. The driver would return to the store to pay for the fuel.
11:23 a.m.: A group home client reported a dispute among residents in the first block of East Sherman Avenue when one of them changed the thermostat after being instructed not to touch it. The officer advised them to contact a house manager in the future. The manager was on the way to take care of the situation.
11:46 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody in the 100 block of North Main Street on warrants through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Oconomowoc Police Department, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office. He was released to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for transport to their jail.
12:49 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate two dogs reportedly running at large in the 500 block of Monroe Street.
1:43 p.m.: An officer stopped to check with a Jefferson County deputy who was on a traffic stop at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue. There were no problems and the officer was cleared.
3:18 p.m.: An officer delivered a municipal court paper to a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
3:28 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man reported a hit-and-run accident involving his vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street. The accident was state-reportable.
4:58 p.m.: An officer helped a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East when they complained about an unwanted/unknown website popping up on their computer.
9:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East.
10:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of William Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
