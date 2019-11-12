Friday, Nov. 8
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in three community policing events, performed three crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident.
1:53 a.m.: A 57-year-old man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
4:24 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Cherokee Lane.
7:33 a.m.: A driver went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report striking a deer earlier in the morning. The driver was required to complete a state-reportable accident form.
8:02 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 800 block of Janette Street.
8:07 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on two vehicles in the 900 block of Harriette Street.
8:12 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 900 block of Dempster Street.
8:17 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 500 block of Van Buren Street.
8:24 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on two vehicles in the 400 block of Adams Street.
8:25 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 600 block of Washington Street.
8:36 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 500 block of Monroe Street.
8:41 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 600 block of Monroe Street.
8:42 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive.
8:45 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 900 block of Zaffke Street.
8:49 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive.
8:53 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
9:29 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the200 block of Ralph Street.
9:31 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 500 block of Clarence Street.
9:49 a.m.: An officer stood by for a woman while she picked up her belongings from a former employer in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:52 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of Edgewood Street.
9:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:07 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man for driving without insurance and defective exhaust.
10:37 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on three vehicles in the first block of Edgewood Street.
10:38 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on two vehicles in the first block of Harrison Street.
10:42 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.
10:43 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of North Third Street.
1:37 p.m.: An officer spoke with a client in the 1500 block of Dommo Drive who was attempting to hit staff with their fists. The issue was resolved.
5:36 p.m.: No citations were issued when a driver reported hitting a deer with their vehicle in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue. A state-reportable accident form needed to be completed.
5:55 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 31-year-old Cedarburg man for driving without insurance. He was warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
7:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 1000 block of Heth Street.
11:43 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist reportedly driving recklessly near North Main Street and East Sherman Avenue.
11:57 p.m.: A 21-year-old female and an 18-year-old male, both of Fort Atkinson, were arrested and cited in the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane for possession of drug paraphernalia.
