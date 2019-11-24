Friday, Nov. 22
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, fingerprinted one individual at their request and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:06 a.m.: A woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East reported that someone was knocking on her window. An officer spoke with a man and warned him for knocking on the window. He was provided with options on where he could stay for the night.
2:50 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Adams Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, defective taillight and driving without insurance. Criminal charges will be filed against him for resisting arrest and misdemeanor bail jumping. He was arrested on a warrant and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
7:42 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding in a school zone in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
7:57 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle and warned for speeding at the intersection of Talcott Court and South Main Street.
12:05 p.m.: An officer went to check the welfare of a 33-year-old man in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue, but he was not at home.
1:42 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 900 block of Caswell Street.
3:26 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited for non-registration of vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Street.
3:52 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident in the 100 block of South Water Street West for a child custody exchange.
4:15 p.m.: A 29-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for failing to yield from a stop sign, striking a vehicle owned by a 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man. The woman’s vehicle was removed by Butch’s Towing.
5:21 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Janesville man for non-registration. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:38 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned in the 400 block of Jefferson Street for unsafe backing when she struck a parked vehicle owned by a 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
8:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:56 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 74-year-old semi driver from Palm Bay, Fla., at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Hackbarth Road, who was advised of a complaint about poor driving which he denied. He was not under the influence and appeared to be fine.
