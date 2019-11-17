Saturday, Nov. 16
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, and administered two preliminary breath tests.
6:06 a.m.: A 50-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for a traffic light violation.
9:23 a.m.: Someone at the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive reported waiting for the compost site to open as it was scheduled to open at 9 a.m., but no one yet was there. An officer opened the gate and arranged to close it later in the afternoon.
11:28 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Riverside Drive and the individual was fine.
11:52 a.m.: Officers were called when a patient from the intensive care unit at Fort Memorial Hospital threatened to leave. Jefferson County Human Services also was called and met with the patient. An officer wrote a report.
12:42 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 200 block of Madison Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
1:35 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman on South Street and she was fine.
2:08 p.m.: A woman was warned for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive when someone reported concern for children in an apartment where an adult was yelling. The woman was yelling at someone on the telephone who had failed to pick up the children as scheduled.
2:25 p.m.: A 74-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue for unsafe backing when she struck a vehicle owned by a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
4:29 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:18 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with a semi-truck whose trailer fell off the truck hitch at the intersection of State Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 12.
9:35 p.m.: A resident was warned for their dog barking after a neighbor complained that it had been left outside and was barking.
11:45 p.m.: A tenant from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive requested assistance in removing an unwanted individual from their apartment. The person was not there when the officer arrived and the tenant was advised to lock their door.
