Monday, Nov. 25
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in two community policing events and handled one confidential incident.
12:59 a.m.: An officer spoke with the occupants of a vehicle in a car in a parking lot in the 100 block of Sinnissippi Drive and moved them along.
2:07 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with two juveniles in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East. One juvenile was warned and the other was cited for curfew violation, and both were given a ride home.
2:45 a.m.: A person who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department was provided requested services.
4:17 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Third Street West wished to have information documented.
5:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 600 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
7:52 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue where a citation was issued.
7:55 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of vandalism to a house in the 900 block of Van Buren Street.
9:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of McMillen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:33 a.m.: A resident from the 1300 block of Madison Avenue reported being harassed by other individuals. Officers spoke with everyone and the individuals who did not live there left.
10:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a patient from a doctor’s office in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue when the patient refused to be transported to the hospital.
3:06 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of a disorderly person in an office in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue. After speaking with the officer, the person left on their own.
3:25 p.m.: A 58-year-old Cambridge man will be mailed a citation for a red-light violation in the 600 block of Madison Avenue.
3:49 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fox Lake man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street for violation of a red traffic-control signal.
4:01 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any individuals near Zaffke Street and Hillcrest Drive who reportedly were walking their dogs by the water tower which is a no-trespassing area.
4:12 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man will be mailed a citation for a red traffic-signal violation at the intersection of Robert and Van Buren streets along with a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance.
4:15 p.m.: A person from the 1100 block of Talcott Street was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office when they reported vandalism done to their house. After being booked, the person was turned over to the sheriff’s office.
5:14 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate anyone in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue who reportedly was engaged in suspicious activity.
5:32 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 56-year-old Jefferson man for driving without insurance. He was warned for defective brakelight.
5:55 p.m.: A dog reportedly running loose near North Fourth and North High streets was returned to its owner prior to an officer’s arrival.
6:11 p.m.: A woman from the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard was warned for animal-control violation following a complaint about her cat running around the neighborhood.
9:57 p.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop in the 700 block of James Place.
10:20 p.m.: A resident from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue requested that a person be removed from their apartment. The unwanted individual was warned and moved along.
11:38 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
