Sunday, Nov. 3
Officers assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, administered five preliminary breath tests and performed one crime-prevention service.
1:02 a.m.: Two Fort Atkinson females, ages 16 and 15, were warned at the intersection of Montclair Place and Lexington Boulevard for curfew violations. The 16-year-old additionally was warned for defective headlights.
1:06 a.m.: A 45-year-old Jefferson man was arrested in the first block of South Main Street and cited for disorderly conduct following a 911 call about a disturbance with an intoxicated male. After being booked, he was released to a family member.
1:39 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, refusal to submit and a hit-and-run to property incident adjacent to highway resulting in a state-reportable accident.
2:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Nikki Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:34 a.m.: An officer stood by without incident at Fort Memorial Hospital for a patient at the request of the Whitewater Police Department.
8:10 a.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.
9:14 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of East Street and the person was fine.
3:06 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Jefferson Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to yield right of way from a stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable accident with a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson male. His vehicle was removed by Butch’s Towing.
3:22 p.m.: A resident from a housing unit in the 200 block of South Water Street East reported that another resident was parked in her assigned spot and she had no place to park. An officer spoke with both individuals and the offending resident moved her vehicle.
3:37 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was warned for failing to display current vehicle registration sticker and unsafe backing, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance when he backed a vehicle into another vehicle being loaded onto a tow truck after it was involved in the accident referenced in the 3:06 p.m. entry. A non-reportable accident form was completed.
5:10 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman will be charged with misdemeanor bail jumping for violating bond conditions from an open criminal traffic case following a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
6:06 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street wished to have information about a fraud incident documented.
6:56 p.m.: The Jefferson Police Department asked that an officer check a residence on West Blackhawk Drive for a juvenile runaway but the youth was not there.
9:14 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a 63-year-old woman in the 100 block of Spry Avenue and she was fine. It was thought she might be having telephone issues as her family had been unable to contact her.
11:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
