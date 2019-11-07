Wednesday, Nov. 6
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings and administered two preliminary breath tests.
12:57 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Jefferson Street reported that there was a deer with a broken leg in his back yard. An officer came and shot the deer.
9:02 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of Barrie Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:40 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Monroe Street wished to have information about a civil situation documented.
10:48 a.m.: The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office asked that an officer contact a resident in the 600 block of Washington Street, but the person could not be located. Messages were left for the person.
11:17 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a family from the 400 block of Zida Street.
11:48 a.m.: Information about vandalism to a sign at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive was documented.
1:32 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of Jackson Street.
4:17 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue. A woman who answered the door asserted that nothing was going on and refused entry to the officers.
7:54 p.m.: An officer checked the area from the 1200 block of Madison Avenue to the State Highway 26 bypass following a report of backed up traffic and a possible vehicle spinout, but was unable to find any problems or issues.
9:01 p.m.: The Janesville Police Department shared and documented information about suspicious activity in the 800 block of Lexington Boulevard.
