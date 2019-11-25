Saturday, Nov. 23
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, administered two preliminary breath tests and performed one crime-prevention service.
1:44 a.m.: An officer checked a report of a man reportedly causing a disturbance in the 200 block of South Main Street, but the man was gone when the officer arrived. The officer will continue to follow up.
1:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 200 block of South Main Street.
8:39 a.m.: An officer spoke with two families near Mohawk Court and Sioux Trail following a complaint that both households’ dogs were barking. Both of them were advised of the complaint and they agreed to keep their dogs quiet.
10:10 a.m.: A 61-year-old Delavan woman was cited in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without corrective lenses and warned for speeding.
1:46 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Gerald Court.
3:41 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man following a complaint about two motorcyclists racing up and down the roadway at Farmco Lane and Janesville Avenue. The man had obtained permission from Spacesaver to test drive a couple of motorcycles in their parking lot and they would be leaving shortly. Everything was fine.
4:19 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit, officers and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service were paged to the 600 block of Shah Avenue for a man who had a pulse but was not breathing. He was revived and transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
8:49 p.m.: A reported suspicious odor in a building in the 200 block of South Water Street East was determined not to be a problem.
9:01 p.m.: A 22-year-old Jefferson driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and West Cramer streets for non-registration of vehicle.
