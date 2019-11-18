Sunday, Nov. 17
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and administered one preliminary breath test.
12:48 a.m.: Someone wished to have information about an incident at the intersection of North Main Street and West Sherman Avenue documented.
2:26 a.m.: Someone reported a fight in the city parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. An officer spoke with one of the individuals involved who did not wish to pursue any charges.
3:30 a.m.: Officers were asked to assist the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with stopping a vehicle in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
7:43 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 800 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:02 a.m.: Someone reported that their cell phone had been stolen from the first block of South Main Street and they were able to ping it, which showed that it was in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department was called to assist in retrieving the phone.
9:45 a.m.: A staff member from a group home in the 500 block of Nikki Lane reported being hit in the head by a client. Officers spoke with the individuals involved as well as the home’s manager. The manager will follow up on the incident.
10:52 a.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, with a juvenile in the vehicle, and cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense.
11:06 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of items stolen from a home in the 1500 block of Endl Boulevard.
11:33 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
3:11 p.m.: The Milton Police Department requested that an officer obtain information for them from a resident in the 200 block of Edward Street. The information was provided to Milton.
3:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit also was paged to respond because the initial call was for a woman who was unconscious and possibly not breathing, but no one there was unconscious.
4:02 p.m.: Officers spoke with a family in the 300 block of Martin Street who were engaged in a verbal argument over issues they were having. An officer wrote a report.
6:23 p.m.: Officers were called to a disturbance at an upstairs apartment in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue and found children running around making a mess while a parent was yelling at them. No other issues were found.
6:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:02 p.m.: No citations were issued for a non-reportable traffic accident at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Commonwealth Drive involving two Fort Atkinson females, one age 16 and the other age 59.
7:29 p.m.: Officers accompanied Jefferson County Human Services staff on a welfare check of a resident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue. Human Services provided resource information for the client and they were fine.
10:04 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man and advised him to stop contacting a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East following a complaint from her that he had been harassing her over the telephone.
