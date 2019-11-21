Wednesday, Nov. 20
Officers issued five traffic related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, administered three preliminary breath tests, participated in one community policing event and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:18 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the 800 block of East Street.
4:56 a.m.: An officer was called to the Southside Shell station in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue when an employee from a trucking company was unable to pay their bill for the gas that was pumped. It was found that the trucking company was responsible for the payment and arrangements were made.
7:36 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Clarence Street.
8:22 a.m.: A mother from Mechanic Street reported that her two teenage sons were refusing to listen to her and to go to school. An officer spoke with the family and the boys went on their way to school.
8:25 a.m.: Someone reported that an elderly man in the 600 block of Madison Avenue needed help. An officer gave him a ride home and notified his family of the incident.
8:36 a.m.: Information about a suspicious incident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street was documented.
9:11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:06 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate any person reportedly sleeping in the back of a building in the first block of South Water Street East. A request for extra patrol in the area will be placed on the briefing board.
10:50 a.m.: A man from the first block of Shirley Street was assisted in making contact with his lawn and snow maintenance person.
10:56 a.m.: An officer warned someone to have no further contact with a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street following a complaint from the resident that the other person was harassing them via telephone calls and text messages.
12:42 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for violation of traffic-control signal.
4:11 p.m.: An officer attempted to serve a municipal court order to a resident in the 300 block of North High Street, but the person was not at home at the time.
6:32 p.m.: Information about issues between a landlord and tenant from the 1000 block of East Street was documented.
7:26 p.m.: An officer spoke with a tenant from the 1000 block of East Street about an issue they were having with a dog. The officer was called away for another incident and will follow up later.
7:52 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue and she was fine.
7:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of East Street to Watertown Hospital.
9:28 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist in the 1700 block of Montclair Place who reportedly was shining deer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.