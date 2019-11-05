Monday, Nov. 4
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two alarms and three 911 calls, administered three preliminary breath tests and handled three confidential incidents.
2:23 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired driver’s license within three months was issued to a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Erick Street. He was warned for defective exhaust and brake light.
2:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:42 a.m.: An officer resituated two barricades in the 1300 block of Lillian Street that had been moved.
5:13 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Maple Street wished to have information documented.
5:53 a.m.: An officer removed cornstalks from the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.
8:40 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 100 block of South Main Street for non-registration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:53 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of residents in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive and they were fine.
10:08 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was advised of a tree branch on a wire in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane.
11:01 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for disorderly conduct following a complaint about his behavior at a clinic in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
11:23 a.m.: Following a welfare check, a woman from West Blackhawk Drive will be charged with bail jumping for violating court conditions relating to alcohol consumption. The woman had gone to the hospital on her own to get help and she was fine.
11:59 a.m.: Information about a suspicious person in the 200 block of South Main Street was documented.
2:46 p.m.: A man from the 400 block of Madison Avenue requested that an officer remove an unwanted individual from his apartment. When an officer arrived, the unwanted person was not there, but at work.
2:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
3:02 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a needle reportedly laying in the crosswalk of Park and Grove streets.
4:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:37 p.m.: An officer spoke with two juveniles and their parents following an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue.
5:43 p.m.: Charges of disorderly conduct and battery will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on behalf of a 30-year-old man following an incident that occurred in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
6:53 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Washington Street.
7:24 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive for an alarm.
10:18 p.m.: A father from Council Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request help locating his young daughter. His daughter was located and reunited with her father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.