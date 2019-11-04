Saturday, Nov. 2
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on two alarms and two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test and participated in two community policing events.
1:31 a.m.: An officer will provide additional follow-up on a call about a disturbance in the 400 block of Grove Street.
8:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Department and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner were called to the 400 block of McKee Court for a 56-year-old man.
10:56 a.m.: A resident dropped off old ammunition at the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
11:18 a.m.: A 44-year-old Waunakee man was cited for red light violation at the intersection of Robert Street and Riverside Drive.
12 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly had been driving poorly along Whitewater Avenue on the way into town. The caller provided a vehicle description and an unknown out-of-state license plate number.
2:29 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Harriette Street wished to have information documented.
3:22 p.m.: A woman wanted on a warrant was unable to be located in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue as an officer learned that she no longer lives there.
4:55 p.m.: An employee from the Fort Atkinson Water Department was informed of a leaking meter in the basement of a home in the 1000 block of Grove Street.
5 p.m.: Residents in the 500 block of North High Street were warned for disorderly conduct following a complaint about a landlord/tenant dispute.
7:12 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of a tow truck possibly posing a hazard where it was parked in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive because it had no reflectors on it. The officer noted that it was parked legally, had the necessary equipment on it and could be seen from a sufficient distance away. The officer determined that there were no issues.
7:50 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident in the 100 block of South Third Street East for a landlord who needed to serve papers on a tenant.
8:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:17 p.m.: An officer checked a report of teens in a sport utility vehicle toilet-papering houses in the 900 block of Dempster Street. The officer spoke with the teens who were part of the cross-country team toilet-papering their coach’s house as a tradition related to their state competition. The coach was agreeable to that.
11:45 p.m.: An intoxicated man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department after his sober driver left him stranded. An officer later gave him a ride home.
