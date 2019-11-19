Monday, Nov. 18
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted four individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call and administered one preliminary breath test.
4:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Hillcrest Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:52 a.m.: An officer was asked to check on a vehicle with front-end damage in the parking lot of Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street. The officer found a homeless man sleeping in the vehicle and he was provided with a list of resources for homeless individuals. He was moved along.
8:14 a.m.: An officer checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of South Glacial River Trail. A man in the vehicle explained that he had parked there and accidentally fallen asleep. He was moved along.
10:19 a.m.: An officer was unable to serve a warrant to a resident in the 400 block of Madison Avenue because they were not there at the time.
10:43 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was arrested at the Fort Atkinson High School and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. He was released to Jefferson County Human Services and will be charged with disorderly conduct.
10:51 a.m.: A couple of individuals who had been evicted from their residence went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request help. They were referred to Jefferson County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center which assisted.
11:14 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street was given a ride to Jefferson County Human Services following a welfare check.
11:17 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He was unable to post bond and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail to be held.
11:30 a.m.: Officers assisted when a 61-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 1000 block of East Street was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department related to retail thefts in its jurisdiction.
3:02 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 22-year-old Watertown woman was warned for disorderly conduct at McDonald’s in the 200 block of North Main.
3:20 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street for violation of a red traffic-control signal.
3:26 p.m.: A 59-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main and South Water streets for unsafe lane deviation resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 62-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
4:27 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the first block of South Fourth Street West was warned for leaving her trash can out in the street.
4:36 p.m.: An officer delivered a message to a resident in the 400 block of Grove Street.
4:50 p.m.: Information about a fraudulent telephone call from a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street was documented.
6:54 p.m.: The Pewaukee Police Department asked that an officer locate a 49-year-old man who was wanted by the department for retail theft. Officers located the man in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive, but he refused to answer the door.
8:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Nikki Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:44 p.m.: A Jefferson County Human Services employee asked to be accompanied by an officer for a welfare check of a client in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. The client was fine.
